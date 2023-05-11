Girl killed, 1 man injured in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that killed a girl and sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at around 9:35 p.m. on Tanow Place in District Heights.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a girl inside a home with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, where the girl later died.

Authorities told NBC Washington there are no outstanding suspects, and everyone involved is accounted for inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.