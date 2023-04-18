Live Radio
Power restored for thousands in Prince George’s Co. after single vehicle crash cut the power

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

April 18, 2023, 11:50 PM

Residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have had their power restored after thousands were in the dark following a car colliding with a utility pole Tuesday night.

A Pepco spokesperson told WTOP the outage was caused by a car that crashed in to the utility pole on the 4100 block of Brinkley Road in Temple Hills.

The downed pole caused a power substation to lose functionality, triggering power losses throughout the area.

Pepco said that crews went to the scene of the crash to assess the damage and get power back on as soon as possible. By the predawn hours of Wednesday, the power company had restored power to affected residents.

Below is where the car hit the utility pole, damaging a power substation.

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. New to the news industry, before joining WTOP he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

Tags:

pepco | Temple Hill

