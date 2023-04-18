Power restored for thousands in Prince George’s Co. after single vehicle crash cut the power

Thousands lost power in Prince George's County in Temple Hills after a car crashed into a utility pole, which damaged a power substation.

Residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have had their power restored after thousands were in the dark following a car colliding with a utility pole Tuesday night.

A Pepco spokesperson told WTOP the outage was caused by a car that crashed in to the utility pole on the 4100 block of Brinkley Road in Temple Hills.

The downed pole caused a power substation to lose functionality, triggering power losses throughout the area.

Pepco said that crews went to the scene of the crash to assess the damage and get power back on as soon as possible. By the predawn hours of Wednesday, the power company had restored power to affected residents.

Below is where the car hit the utility pole, damaging a power substation.