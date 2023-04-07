TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | What's next | Photos
2 firefighters hurt, 10 residents displaced in Temple Hills apartment fire; suspected arsonist in custody

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 7:56 AM

A fire that sent 10 people out of their homes in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Thursday night appears to have been a case of arson and a suspect is in custody, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS told WTOP.

Firefighters responded to the three-story apartment fire at the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive near Henson Creek Park around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Two firefighters who responded to the fire were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and have since been released, according to a spokesperson with the Prince George’s County fire department.

Prince George’s County firefighters respond to a fire in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Thursday night. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue)

Eight adults and two children were displaced in the two-alarm fire.

The county’s fire department is still investigating the incident.

The suspect who was taken into custody hasn’t been publicly identified and the fire department hasn’t said what started the flames.

