Proposed bill in Prince George’s County aims to encourage healthier restaurant options

The county council is considering a bill that would bring more options to the county and support businesses that offer more balanced meals.

There’s a new push to encourage more healthy food options for residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The county council is considering a bill that would bring more options to the county and support businesses that offer more balanced meals.

Prince George’s County Council Vice-Chair Wala Blegay introduced the bill and said it would provide free advertising and promotion for businesses who choose to participate in the program. That means 30% of a restaurant’s menu would need to be deemed healthy by the county’s dietitian.

“One of the reasons we have such a high need, is because a lot of our residents have these chronic illnesses, like heart disease, like diabetes and a lot of it has to do with the food that we’re putting in our bodies,” Blegay told NBC Washington.

Under the bill, the county’s health department would work with restaurants who choose to participate in the program to analyze menu options and help develop a “healthy” alternative at no cost to the restaurant, ensuring that none of the healthy options exceed levels of total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol or sodium specified by the Food and Drug Administration.