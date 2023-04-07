EASTER & PASSOVER: Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Prince George’s Co. students create fentanyl PSA to help save lives

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 4:50 PM

As more students are exposed to the deadly risks of fentanyl, more of their peers are speaking out. A group of high schoolers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are hoping to spread awareness and save lives with a new public service announcement.

Students at Charles Herbert Flowers High School came together to make the film, with the help of their school’s media arts director.

“Drug use in our community is something that leaders have always advocated for there to be less of,” said Ayeme Owona, a junior. “There’s a lot of people in my school and in my community who are being affected so I wanted to speak up and speak out.”

Owona said it’s important to consistently continue the conversation with friends.

“I just tell them it’s not worth it; there’s a lot at stake. We have to do everything in our power to get everyone on the same page to stop doing this,” Owona said.

Taariq Al-Salam is a senior and also had the chance to be involved.

“Knowing that kids are just taking pills without even knowing what’s in it, that’s a huge risk,” Al-Salam said.

He said he hopes the PSA encourages kids to speak with an adult if they have concerns.

“Parents, please just look out for your kids,” As-Salam said.

