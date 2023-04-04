Prince George’s Co. apartment fire leaves a dozen units unlivable

Some residents living in a Prince George's County, Maryland, apartment building were forced out of their homes Monday night after a fire broke out.

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Largo around 7 p.m. on April 3, 2023. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department) Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department A dog is treated by Prince George’s County medics before being returned to its owners after an apartment building caught fire in Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department) Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department The two-alarm fire was caused by incense left on a balcony, according to the fire department. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department) Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department No one was injured in the blaze but 12 apartments were left uninhabitable. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department) Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Some residents living in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday night after a fire broke out.

Flames broke out at a three-story apartment building on Harry S. Truman Drive in Largo at around 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department. A family dog who needed oxygen was treated by medics and safely handed back to its owners.

The two-alarm fire was an accident; firefighters said it was caused by incense left burning on a balcony.

“We just sat here and just watched it just start small,” resident Javon Statam told NBC Washington. “[The fire] just took out the whole roof. Debris started falling. It was crazy out there.”

Statum was able to get out of the burning building with his girlfriend, their 2-year-old daughter and their dog, NBC Washington reported.

The Red Cross is working with the residents who lose their homes.