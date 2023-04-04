Live Radio
Prince George’s Co. apartment fire leaves a dozen units unlivable

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 4, 2023, 8:18 AM

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Largo around 7 p.m. on April 3, 2023. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)
Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department
A dog is treated by Prince George’s County medics before being returned to its owners after an apartment building caught fire in Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)
Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department
The two-alarm fire was caused by incense left on a balcony, according to the fire department. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)
Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department
No one was injured in the blaze but 12 apartments were left uninhabitable. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)
Courtesy Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department
(1/4)

Some residents living in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday night after a fire broke out.

Flames broke out at a three-story apartment building on Harry S. Truman Drive in Largo at around 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department. A family dog who needed oxygen was treated by medics and safely handed back to its owners.

The two-alarm fire was an accident; firefighters said it was caused by incense left burning on a balcony.

“We just sat here and just watched it just start small,” resident Javon Statam told NBC Washington. “[The fire] just took out the whole roof. Debris started falling. It was crazy out there.”

Statum was able to get out of the burning building with his girlfriend, their 2-year-old daughter and their dog, NBC Washington reported.

The Red Cross is working with the residents who lose their homes.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

