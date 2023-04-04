Prince George’s Co. apartment fire leaves a dozen units unlivable

Some residents living in a Prince George's County, Maryland, apartment building were forced out of their homes Monday night after a fire broke out.
Some residents living in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment building were forced out of their homes Tuesday night after a fire broke out.
Flames broke out at a three-story apartment building on Harry S. Truman Drive in Largo at around 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.
No one was hurt, according to the fire department. A family dog who needed oxygen was treated by medics and safely handed back to its owners.
The two-alarm fire was an accident; firefighters said it was caused by incense left burning on a balcony.
“We just sat here and just watched it just start small,” resident Javon Statam told NBC Washington. “[The fire] just took out the whole roof. Debris started falling. It was crazy out there.”
Statum was able to get out of the burning building with his girlfriend, their 2-year-old daughter and their dog, NBC Washington reported.
The Red Cross is working with the residents who lose their homes.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.