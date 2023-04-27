‘A collaborative leader’: Prince George’s Co. community members list requirements for new schools CEO during forum

Parents and community members in Prince George's County got a chance to weigh in on the search for the school district's next leader.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

In Prince George’s County, community members share their priorities for the school district's next CEO, WTOP's Melissa Howell reports.

Parents and community members in Prince George’s County, Maryland, got a chance to weigh in on the search for the school district’s next leader Wednesday night at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale.

The Public Engagement Forum, hosted by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, invited residents to take part by providing their priorities for the next schools CEO following Monica Goldson’s retirement announcement.

Alsobrooks sat on stage with three members of the search committee as residents spoke.

Parents shared concerns around the impact the pandemic has had on learning, the need for more technology advancements and school closures.

Edwin Green, who shared his concerns around stability within the school district, said that PGCPS should have a “courageous, innovative, a collaborative leader.” His comments echoed the responses from an online survey shared by Alsobrooks last week that drew more than 5,400 responses.

“I hope our next superintendent will be dedicated,” said Stephanie McLeod, the county’s high school mathematics supervisor, adding that she hopes to see someone selected who is knowledgeable about the disparities within the county and understands the need for a level playing field among students.

“The feedback that you’ve given is really important to us and we will use it to help guide our decisions throughout this process,” said Alsobrooks.

The school district is searching within the county and nationwide. The application process for the CEO position will close on April 30. Alsobrooks said three candidates will then be selected and interviewed.

The next CEO will be appointed by June 30.