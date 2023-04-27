2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » ‘A collaborative leader’: Prince…

‘A collaborative leader’: Prince George’s Co. community members list requirements for new schools CEO during forum

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 27, 2023, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
In Prince George’s County, community members share their priorities for the school district's next CEO, WTOP's Melissa Howell reports.

Parents and community members in Prince George’s County, Maryland, got a chance to weigh in on the search for the school district’s next leader Wednesday night at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale.

The Public Engagement Forum, hosted by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, invited residents to take part by providing their priorities for the next schools CEO following Monica Goldson’s retirement announcement.

Alsobrooks sat on stage with three members of the search committee as residents spoke.

Parents shared concerns around the impact the pandemic has had on learning, the need for more technology advancements and school closures.

Edwin Green, who shared his concerns around stability within the school district, said that PGCPS should have a “courageous, innovative, a collaborative leader.” His comments echoed the responses from an online survey shared by Alsobrooks last week that drew more than 5,400 responses.

“I hope our next superintendent will be dedicated,” said Stephanie McLeod, the county’s high school mathematics supervisor, adding that she hopes to see someone selected who is knowledgeable about the disparities within the county and understands the need for a level playing field among students.

“The feedback that you’ve given is really important to us and we will use it to help guide our decisions throughout this process,” said Alsobrooks.

The school district is searching within the county and nationwide. The application process for the CEO position will close on April 30. Alsobrooks said three candidates will then be selected and interviewed.

The next CEO will be appointed by June 30.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up