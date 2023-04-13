Live Radio
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Salvadoran woman visiting Maryland for grandson’s funeral

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 13, 2023, 5:23 AM

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a woman visiting the U.S. for a funeral.

Troy Medley, 36, of Baltimore, was charged in last month’s death of Lidia Chinchilla De Carillo, 62, of El Salvador. There appears to be no connection between Medley and De Carillo, according to Prince George’s County police.

De Carillo had been visiting Prince George’s County for her grandson’s funeral, NBC Washington reported.

Police said they found De Carillo with a gunshot wound around on March 28 at 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights — only steps away from her family’s home, according to NBC Washington. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Medley faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses, among others.

Police said he’s been in custody since April 6 on unrelated charges in Baltimore, where he will stay until being to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information about De Carillo’s shooting is asked contact police detectives at 301-516-2512.

De Carillo’s family spoke with NBC Washington after her shooting. Watch the coverage below.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

