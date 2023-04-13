Arrest made in deadly shooting of Salvadoran woman visiting Maryland for grandson’s funeral

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Salvadoran grandmother visiting Prince George's County for a funeral.

Troy Medley, 36, of Baltimore, was charged in last month’s death of Lidia Chinchilla De Carillo, 62, of El Salvador. There appears to be no connection between Medley and De Carillo, according to Prince George’s County police.

De Carillo had been visiting Prince George’s County for her grandson’s funeral, NBC Washington reported.

Police said they found De Carillo with a gunshot wound around on March 28 at 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights — only steps away from her family’s home, according to NBC Washington. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Medley faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses, among others.

Police said he’s been in custody since April 6 on unrelated charges in Baltimore, where he will stay until being to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information about De Carillo’s shooting is asked contact police detectives at 301-516-2512.

De Carillo’s family spoke with NBC Washington after her shooting. Watch the coverage below.