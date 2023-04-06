TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | History-making charges | Cameras in the courtroom? | What to expect | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 teenagers charged in…

6 teenagers charged in connection to two Prince George’s Co. carjackings

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

April 4, 2023, 11:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Six teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to two recent carjackings in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On Sunday around 1:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police responded to the 1900 block of County Road in District Heights for a report of an attempted armed carjacking. They found a 16-year-old from Fort Washington and a 17-year-old from Temple Hills running from the scene and arrested them.

Police said that they were each in possession of loaded ghost guns, untraceable and usually homemade weapons, and charged them with armed carjacking and firearms offenses.

In a separate case last Thursday, authorities found a carjacked vehicle in the area of Addison Road and Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant. Police said that the vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday, March 27, in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

They stopped the vehicle and arrested four 15-year-old D.C. teenagers that were inside. They also discovered a loaded ghost gun.

Police said the teenagers are charged with an unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 32 juveniles and 19 adults have been charged in connection with carjacking cases this year.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call 301-516-3788.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up