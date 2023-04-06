6 teenagers charged in connection to two Prince George’s Co. carjackings

Six teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to two recent carjackings in Prince George's County, Maryland.

On Sunday around 1:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police responded to the 1900 block of County Road in District Heights for a report of an attempted armed carjacking. They found a 16-year-old from Fort Washington and a 17-year-old from Temple Hills running from the scene and arrested them.

Police said that they were each in possession of loaded ghost guns, untraceable and usually homemade weapons, and charged them with armed carjacking and firearms offenses.

In a separate case last Thursday, authorities found a carjacked vehicle in the area of Addison Road and Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant. Police said that the vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday, March 27, in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

They stopped the vehicle and arrested four 15-year-old D.C. teenagers that were inside. They also discovered a loaded ghost gun.

Police said the teenagers are charged with an unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 32 juveniles and 19 adults have been charged in connection with carjacking cases this year.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call 301-516-3788.