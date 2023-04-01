1 dead, 3 hurt after crash in Prince George’s County

66-year-old Michael Ray Sr., of Hyattsville, was killed and three others hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Annapolis Road near Cooper Lane. According to the preliminary investigation, 66-year-old Michael Ray Sr. was driving eastbound on Annapolis Road, while a second driver was traveling westbound. When Ray attempted to turn onto Cooper Lane, the other driver crashed into Ray’s vehicle, police said.

Ray was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The other driver and two passengers in Ray’s vehicle were hurt, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Prince George’s County police urged anyone with information about the crash to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Here’s a map of where the crash happened: