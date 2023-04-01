EASTER & PASSOVER: Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | 'EGGucational' White House Easter Egg Roll | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
1 dead, 3 hurt after crash in Prince George’s County

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 1:22 PM

A Hyattsville man was killed and three others hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Annapolis Road near Cooper Lane. According to the preliminary investigation, 66-year-old Michael Ray Sr. was driving eastbound on Annapolis Road, while a second driver was traveling westbound. When Ray attempted to turn onto Cooper Lane, the other driver crashed into Ray’s vehicle, police said.

Ray was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The other driver and two passengers in Ray’s vehicle were hurt, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Prince George’s County police urged anyone with information about the crash to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Here’s a map of where the crash happened:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

