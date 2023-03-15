MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Truck driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maryland

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

March 15, 2023, 1:27 PM

A truck driver was killed early Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Beltsville that also left three other people hurt, according to Maryland State Police.

Delando Woody, 56, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates that a Dodge Charger, traveling southbound on I-95, struck a Toyota truck. Investigators believe that caused the truck to overturn into the median, while the Charger crossed over the median and was then struck by the northbound tractor trailer driven by Woody.

The driver of the Charger was taken to a D.C. hospital. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota trucker were both taken to a hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland.

I-95 was partially closed in both directions for more than seven hours after the crash, according to officials. The Maryland Department of the Environment also responded to the scene to assist with the diesel fuel spill.

Police said charges are pending as the investigation is still underway.

Maryland State Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to this crash contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-669-8100.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

