Police: Shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 injured in Upper Marlboro

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

March 2, 2023, 11:28 PM

A shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, left one teenager dead and another injured Thursday night.

Police said on social media they responded to reports of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive.

Officers located the two teenage boys and pronounced one dead at the scene. The other teen was transported to a local hospital and his condition is stable.

Police first reported that the second teenager succumbed to his injuries and died, which police later retracted.

Prince George’s County Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting, working to establish a motive. Police have not identified a suspect responsible for the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone with more information contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

