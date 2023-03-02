Police: Shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 injured in Upper Marlboro

A teenage boy is dead after a double shooting Thursday night in Prince George's County, police said.

A shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, left one teenager dead and another injured Thursday night.

Police said on social media they responded to reports of a shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 9600 block of Parkstone Drive.

Officers located the two teenage boys and pronounced one dead at the scene. The other teen was transported to a local hospital and his condition is stable.

Police first reported that the second teenager succumbed to his injuries and died, which police later retracted.

Prince George’s County Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting, working to establish a motive. Police have not identified a suspect responsible for the shooting.

Police are asking that anyone with more information contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.