NFL player robbed at gunpoint in Upper Marlboro

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 4, 2023, 1:54 PM

A Philadelphia Eagles football player was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was approached at about 2:25 a.m. by two people in the 5300 block of Manor Drive, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

The suspects held him at gunpoint and demanded his property.

Pascal was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine,” the Eagles said in a statement to CBS Philadelphia.

