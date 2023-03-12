District Heights man charged with impersonating police officer

A District Heights, Maryland, man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

A District Heights, Maryland, man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Late Thursday night, Robert Muschette Jr., 53, was driving a car with red and blue emergency lights on the front windshield, according to Hyattsville police.

He identified himself to officers as D.C. police and then changed his story to say he was a “special police officer for a security agency,” police said.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle, as well as a police-style badge, a ballistic vest, handcuffs and other apparel with “police” written on it.

Muschette is an employee of a security agency, but is only allowed to have yellow lights installed in his vehicle, according to authorities.

He was arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement, possessing a loaded weapon and other related charges.

Police are encouraging people who may have had interactions with Muschette to call the department’s non-emergency number at 301-985-5060.