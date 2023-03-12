Live Radio
District Heights man charged with impersonating police officer

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 12, 2023, 8:50 AM

A District Heights, Maryland, man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Late Thursday night, Robert Muschette Jr., 53, was driving a car with red and blue emergency lights on the front windshield, according to Hyattsville police.

He identified himself to officers as D.C. police and then changed his story to say he was a “special police officer for a security agency,” police said.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle, as well as a police-style badge, a ballistic vest, handcuffs and other apparel with “police” written on it.

Lights on Robert Muschette’s car. (Courtesy City of Hyattsville Police Department)

Muschette is an employee of a security agency, but is only allowed to have yellow lights installed in his vehicle, according to authorities.

He was arrested and charged with impersonating law enforcement, possessing a loaded weapon and other related charges.

Police are encouraging people who may have had interactions with Muschette to call the department’s non-emergency number at 301-985-5060.

Robert Muschette Jr., 53, was driving a car with red and blue emergency lights on the front windshield, according to Hyattsville police. (Courtesy Hyattsville Police Department)

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

