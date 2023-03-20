Dachshund taken from Prince George’s County porch reunited with family

A dog taken from its owner's porch in Prince George's County, Maryland, is now back with its family.

Prince George’s County police released video of a woman who appeared to have taken Canela, a 5-year-old female dachshund, from a house on the 6200 block of Foster Street in District Heights on the morning of March 6.

They said that a second person is believed to be involved, too.

As of Monday, police said Canela had been reunited with her family after someone dropped her off at a pet store on Donnell Drive, where a store employee called police.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-5230 with case number 23-0013648.

Below is surveillance footage of the woman accused of taking Canela.