Former College Park mayor ordered held without bond on child porn charges

Patrick Wojahn, who recently resigned as mayor of College Park, Maryland, was ordered held without bond on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

A Prince George’s County judge denied bond for the 47-year-old during a hearing Monday morning, meaning he will stay behind bars until his case is resolved, WTOP’s John Domen reported from the scene.

Prince George’s County police arrested Wojahn on March 2. He is charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative materials and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

During the hearing, defense attorney David Moyse argued the former mayor was cooperative and not a risk to anyone and that he could be restricted from going online and receive the necessary support at home. About a dozen people were in the courtroom in support of Wojahn.

Assistant Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Jessica Garth did not agree, arguing the videos uncovered by police were extremely graphic and calling the videos and photos he downloaded a “memorialization of sexual abuse.”

Outside the courtroom Monday, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said that though she hadn’t viewed the images herself, she’d read the charging documents which describe their contents.

“They’re beyond what any human being should view, especially when it involves children, young people, people who are not at the age of consent, people who are being exploited,” she said.

She added, “Anyone who accesses child pornography is a danger to our community. Our young people deserve to be respected, cared for and protected.”

Braveboy said her office will seek to hold accountable “anyone, regardless of their station in life, who we believe have committed harmful acts against our children.”

After the judge decided to hold Wojahn without bond, his family was seen leaving the courtroom in tears.

“It’s probably heartbreaking for them,” Braveboy said of the family. “It’s heartbreaking for the city of College Park, and for all of our young people to know that people who are in a position of public trust were alleged to have accessed such images.”

The charges

Charging documents allege that Wojahn uploaded a variety of illegal content to Kik, a mobile messaging app, using an anonymous account. The app notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police searched Wojahn’s home on Feb. 28 and seized multiple cellphones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer.

After his arrest, Chief of Police Malik Aziz said Thursday the investigation into Wojahn was still in its early stages, and that further charges were possible.

Wojahn resigned from his position on Wednesday night; he had served as mayor since 2015 and prior to that was on the city council.

“I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement,” Wojahn wrote in a letter of resignation. “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

He is being held at a county correctional facility.

Wojahn is married to an employee of Hubbard Radio Washington D.C., which owns WTOP.

WTOP’s John Domen and Jose Umana contributed to this report.