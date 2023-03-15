15-year-old girl shot in Laurel, recovering in hospital

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in Laurel, Maryland, Friday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., Laurel police responded to the 8200 block of Londonderry Court, near Laurel High School, for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

Police are asking anyone with more information about this shooting to contact them at 301-498-0092. Police said people could send anonymous tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place: