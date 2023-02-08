Teen charged with bringing handgun to Prince George’s Co. school

A 15-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to school in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said security personnel at Lanham’s DuVal High School found out the teen had a weapon just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Security searched the student and found a handgun.

In a news release, police said the School Resource Officer was notified and that an investigation into the incident continues.

The teen is facing four separate charges related to possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon on school property.