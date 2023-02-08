Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teen charged with bringing…

Teen charged with bringing handgun to Prince George’s Co. school

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

February 8, 2023, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to school in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said security personnel at Lanham’s DuVal High School found out the teen had a weapon just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Security searched the student and found a handgun.

In a news release, police said the School Resource Officer was notified and that an investigation into the incident continues.

The teen is facing four separate charges related to possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon on school property.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up