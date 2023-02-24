Prince George’s Co. officer indicted after alleged assault of driver during 2021 traffic stop

Prince George's County Police Cpl. Anthony Brooke has been indicted after allegedly assaulting a driver during a traffic stop two years ago.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted after allegedly assaulting a driver during a traffic stop two years ago.

Cpl. Anthony Brooke was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on one misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office, according to a Prince George’s County police news release.

The charge stems from a February 2021 traffic stop in Capitol Heights, in which Brooke is accused of assaulting the driver during an arrest after making the stop.

The police department’s internal affairs division reviewed body camera footage of all the officers on the scene and then referred the video to the Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney.

Brooke, who joined the department in 2015 and was assigned to Westphalia Division VIII, will remain suspended until the case is over.

Police said the internal affairs division is also continuing its investigation.