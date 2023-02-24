Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. officer…

Prince George’s Co. officer indicted after alleged assault of driver during 2021 traffic stop

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

February 24, 2023, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted after allegedly assaulting a driver during a traffic stop two years ago.

Cpl. Anthony Brooke was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on one misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office, according to a Prince George’s County police news release.

The charge stems from a February 2021 traffic stop in Capitol Heights, in which Brooke is accused of assaulting the driver during an arrest after making the stop.

The police department’s internal affairs division reviewed body camera footage of all the officers on the scene and then referred the video to the Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney.

Brooke, who joined the department in 2015 and was assigned to Westphalia Division VIII, will remain suspended until the case is over.

Police said the internal affairs division is also continuing its investigation.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up