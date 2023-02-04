Live Radio
Police: Handgun found at Prince George's Co. middle school

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 4, 2023

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating after they said a student brought a loaded gun to William Wirt Middle School on Thursday.

A different student alerted school security around 11:40 a.m. that the 13-year-old now under investigation had a firearm on them, according to authorities.

The student confessed to bringing the handgun to the middle school when confronted by school security, and said they put the gun inside a classroom. The firearm was later recovered from a classroom drawer.

Principal Rhonda Simley said that no one was hurt during the incident in a letter to families obtained by WTOP.

“The student will be disciplined accordingly,” Simley wrote Thursday. “This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to students or the community.”

She also urged parents to talk their children about how bringing weapons, or objects that look like weapons, to school can result in expulsion.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

