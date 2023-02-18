Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Greenbelt police officer charged…

Greenbelt police officer charged with prostitution offense

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 18, 2023, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A police officer from Greenbelt, Maryland, has been charged with violating the state’s prostitution laws, according to authorities.

Greenbelt Police Department said that Officer Albert Murray was placed on administrative leave after he was served a criminal summons for a prostitution offense Thursday by Prince George’s County police.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” police chief Richard Bowers said in the news release.

“These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.”

The exact charge and the date of the alleged offense were not made clear by police.

Prostitution is illegal in Maryland, and misdemeanor charges can lead to a year-long sentence and a fine of up to $500.

The department will conduct its own internal affairs investigation into the matter.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up