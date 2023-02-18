Greenbelt police officer charged with prostitution offense

A police officer from Greenbelt, Maryland, has been charged with violating the state's prostitution laws, according to authorities.

Greenbelt Police Department said that Officer Albert Murray was placed on administrative leave after he was served a criminal summons for a prostitution offense Thursday by Prince George’s County police.

“The Greenbelt Police Department is committed to transparency at all levels and will continue to cooperate with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigation,” police chief Richard Bowers said in the news release.

“These actions are not reflective of the men and women of the Greenbelt Police Department and do not reflect our standards.”

The exact charge and the date of the alleged offense were not made clear by police.

Prostitution is illegal in Maryland, and misdemeanor charges can lead to a year-long sentence and a fine of up to $500.

The department will conduct its own internal affairs investigation into the matter.