Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash

Police in Prince George's County said a man died after a single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m.

Officers said a man was driving southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene of the crash.

FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for a single car crash. The driver, an adult male was traveling southbound on Brandywine Rd. For reasons that are under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. pic.twitter.com/uZGYaZhhtr — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 5, 2023

Department investigators are working to discover what caused the crash.