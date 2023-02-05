Live Radio
Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 5, 2023, 2:21 AM

Police in Prince George’s County said a man died after a single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m.

Officers said a man was driving southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene of the crash.

Department investigators are working to discover what caused the crash.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

