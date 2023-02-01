Live Radio
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 4, 2023, 11:08 PM

A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide.

The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.

County fire officials said an unidentified woman was found unconscious in an apartment along the 3300 block of Curtis Drive, “suffering from trauma to the body.” She died at the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

