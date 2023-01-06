Prince George’s Co. State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy enters second term

Aisha Braveboy was sworn in for a second term as the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday.

Aisha Braveboy was sworn in for a second term as the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday.

Braveboy plans to build upon the work she’s done as the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney in the courthouse, in the legislature and the community, according to a news release from her office.

“I stand before you today, honored for the privilege to serve the people of Prince George’s County again, humbled by the trust the community has placed in me, and ready to forge ahead with new energy and determination on the most challenging, most rewarding, and most important work I have ever done: Protecting the people of the county I love as the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County,” Braveboy said during a Thursday speech.

As Braveboy entered a new term, she reflected upon the past four years in office, including advocating for stronger laws to hold offenders accountable.

“Our greatest tool is the law, and where it falls short, or is too vague, or narrow, it strains our ability to hold people accountable,” Braveboy said.

Specifically, Braveboy mentioned how the office wrote a bill that was later passed to tweak the requirements of a hate crime in Maryland.

“We also took the lead in urging the state legislature to demand that strangulation be made a first degree felony offense to protect victims and to achieve the justice they so deserve,” she said.

Braveboy said another focus of her administration has been to become more involved in youth crime prevention. She said that includes directing young offenders to diversion programs, such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, tutoring, counseling and mentoring instead of courtrooms or detention facilities.

Also during her first term, Braveboy launched an crime prevention initiative “Our Streets, Our Future,” which held rallies to reduce gun violence.

Braveboy was re-elected during last November’s general election.