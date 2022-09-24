RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'Our Streets, Our Future'…

‘Our Streets, Our Future’ anti-crime rally held in Temple Hills, Md.

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 24, 2022, 8:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Neighborhood residents in Temple Hills, Maryland, turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
A man holds a sign that reads “Our Streets, Our Futures” at an anti-crime event in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
Kids play on an inflatable structure in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
An information booth at an anti-crime rally in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, neighborhood on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

An information booth for “Employ Prince George’s” at an anti-crime rally held in front of the Carriage Hill Apartments on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
An information booth at an anti-crime rally in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, neighborhood on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

(1/6)

Residents of a Temple Hills, Maryland, neighborhood turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday.

The ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ rally, held outside of the Carriage Hill apartment complex, featured games for kids, food trucks and a live DJ, as well as various information tables to connect residents with county resources, especially for jobs.

“We have ‘Employ Prince George’s’ here … one of our greatest partners. They connect residents with training opportunities, apprenticeship opportunities as well as real job opportunities for companies and government agencies that are hiring today,” Braveboy said.

Representatives were also on hand, providing information about the county’s behavioral health services.

“A lot of people are dealing with the stress of the pandemic or just of life,” Braveboy said.

This public safety and gun violence protection rally is part of Braveboy’s broad program aimed at fighting crime beyond arrests and prosecutions.

“In addition to our crime fighting efforts we have to also wrap our arms around our community. So, during the week, every single day my prosecutors are holding people accountable for crimes that they’re committing. We work very closely with our police department to investigate and solve cases, but in addition to that, we can and will show our community that we love them,” Braveboy said.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up