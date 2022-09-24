‘Our Streets, Our Future’ anti-crime rally held in Temple Hills, Md.

Residents of a Temple Hills, Maryland, neighborhood turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday.

The ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ rally, held outside of the Carriage Hill apartment complex, featured games for kids, food trucks and a live DJ, as well as various information tables to connect residents with county resources, especially for jobs.

“We have ‘Employ Prince George’s’ here … one of our greatest partners. They connect residents with training opportunities, apprenticeship opportunities as well as real job opportunities for companies and government agencies that are hiring today,” Braveboy said.

Representatives were also on hand, providing information about the county’s behavioral health services.

“A lot of people are dealing with the stress of the pandemic or just of life,” Braveboy said.

This public safety and gun violence protection rally is part of Braveboy’s broad program aimed at fighting crime beyond arrests and prosecutions.

“In addition to our crime fighting efforts we have to also wrap our arms around our community. So, during the week, every single day my prosecutors are holding people accountable for crimes that they’re committing. We work very closely with our police department to investigate and solve cases, but in addition to that, we can and will show our community that we love them,” Braveboy said.