Md. man charged with multiple counts of child pornography, sextortion

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and sextortion after an investigation, according to the Maryland State Police.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and sextortion after an investigation, according to the Maryland State Police.

Isaiah S. Poole, 21, of Suitland, was arrested on Thursday and charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of soliciting minors to engage in sexual conduct, two counts of causing minors to engage as a subject in a performance that exposes their intimate parts by threatening to inflict emotional distress, and one count of distribution of pornography, police said.

Poole was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation started in October when the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online, according to a news release.

Troopers learned in a preliminary investigation that Poole had “coerced multiple minor victims into producing sexually explicit videos and threatened to distribute those recordings if they did not produce more for him,” the news release said.

Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Poole’s home on Thursday morning, according to the release. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the scene revealed multiple child pornography files, and Poole was arrested at the scene.

Troopers are working to determine if there are any additional victims in this case, according to the release. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Maryland Center For Missing and Unidentified Persons at 1-800-637-5437.