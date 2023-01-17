Food delivery driver shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.

A 34-year-old man who out delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland, was shot and killed on Friday night.

Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Maryland, was found inside his SUV at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday. A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Green’s famliy.

Police said the 34-year-old had been shot and died at the scene. Green had just finished delivering an Amazon grocery order to a home on Afton Street. Police said they’re investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Green’s wife spoke with WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington about the shooter.

“I think they need to go somewhere and they need to sit for the rest of their lives and think about the kind of people they’ve been and how many lives they’ve destroyed,” Candy Green said. “We’re destroyed. I didn’t even know how many people this man touched.”

His wife said she doesn’t know why her husband was targeted; he didn’t carry money or wear jewelry. Candy Green said he did wear an Amazon vest.

Police said they’re working to identify a suspect and to find a motive.

They’re asking anyone with information to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

In a statement, Amazon said, “We’re deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will support local law enforcement as they investigate.”