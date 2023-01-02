SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 teens charged with…

2 teens charged with carjacking ride-hail driver in Prince George’s Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 5, 2023, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested two teen boys in connection with an armed carjacking of a ride-hailing driver Monday night.

The two Landover residents, ages 16 and 17, were charged as adults with armed carjacking and firearm-related offenses.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive, near FedEx Field, around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told police that two suspects, who he had been giving a ride through a ride-hailing service, carjacked his vehicle. In fear of his life, the driver obeyed their orders.

Police sighted the carjacked vehicle in Riverdale late Wednesday. They stopped the car, arrested the two teenagers and recovered what a news release described as a loaded “ghost gun” with an extended magazine.

The teens are being held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding the armed carjacking is asked to contact investigators at 301-516-3788.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up