2 teens charged with carjacking ride-hail driver in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested two teen boys in connection with an armed carjacking of a ride-hailing driver Monday night.

The two Landover residents, ages 16 and 17, were charged as adults with armed carjacking and firearm-related offenses.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive, near FedEx Field, around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed carjacking.

The victim told police that two suspects, who he had been giving a ride through a ride-hailing service, carjacked his vehicle. In fear of his life, the driver obeyed their orders.

Police sighted the carjacked vehicle in Riverdale late Wednesday. They stopped the car, arrested the two teenagers and recovered what a news release described as a loaded “ghost gun” with an extended magazine.

The teens are being held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding the armed carjacking is asked to contact investigators at 301-516-3788.