1 teen in hospital, 1 arrested in shooting outside Suitland High School

A 14-year-old student was shot at Suitland High School Thursday morning; police said another 14-year-old student has been arrested.

A 14-year-old ninth-grade student was shot on the grounds of Suitland High School, in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday morning, and another 14-year-old student at the school has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

Students are currently in the auditorium being fed, schools CEO Monica Goldson said. Those whose parents have arrived at the school will be released to their parents; the rest will be dismissed at the regular time.

The teenager was shot in an altercation that broke out among a group near the football stadium at the school, in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road, around 10 a.m., Police Chief Malik Aziz said Thursday afternoon.

He said the victim has been taken to a hospital and is in what he described as stable condition.

Aziz and county officials praised students who gave the police information that led to the arrest.

“We have a lot of young people who understand right from wrong,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, “and they are cooperating with this investigation.”

“The incident was witnessed by a large group of students who then ran into the school after multiple shots were fired,” the school system said in a tweet.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. a shooting occurred outside of Suitland High School. This was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community. For the safety of all students and staff, the school remains on lockdown. Updates will be provided as available. — PGCPS (@pgcps) December 8, 2022

Aziz said police were still investigating whether anyone else was involved with the shooting.

The school system said anyone with more information to share should call 1-866-411-TIPS or speak with a trusted adult.

Two students were arrested and charged with bringing guns to Suitland High School on the first day of classes, in August.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also complimented the students who helped investigators, and said “The best weapon we have against a situation like this one … [is] our families and our community leaders.”

She advised parents, “Sit your children at the table and ask them what’s going on.”