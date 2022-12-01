Pedestrian killed in Temple Hills crash

A pedestrian is dead after being struck in Temple Hills, Maryland, early Thursday morning.

Prince George’s County police said in a release that the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along Branch Avenue east of the interchange with Saint Barnabas Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the person was hit by a pickup truck heading northbound on Branch Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police said in a tweet that investigators are still working to identify the victim “so his family can be notified.”

The driver was not hurt in the collision and remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause for the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map of approximately where the crash took place.