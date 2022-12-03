Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 3, 2022, 12:38 PM

The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds.

The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.

The program opened for applications on Oct. 31. Individuals are eligible for up to $2,500, with an additional $1,250 for each dependent child.

Total household amounts cannot equal more than $5,000 and the funds must be used for the expenses that are listed in an application. Receipts must be saved.

If you apply, you need to provide proof of residency inside of the city of Hyattsville and demonstrate some financial need attributable to the pandemic. This can include:

  • Proof of participation in a listed needs-based program
  • Documents showing low-to-moderate income
  • A “statement of hardship and documentation of need”

Processing times can take anywhere from 3-4 weeks, though this process can be longer if applications are incomplete at submission.

Applications can be submitted online, by emailing cafagrant@hyattsvillecdc.org, by mail or by phone Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m.

