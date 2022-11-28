Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Teen in custody after allegedly bringing gun, bullets to Md. school

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 28, 2022, 2:53 PM

A high schooler in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is being charged as an adult after he allegedly brought a gun and ammunition to school.

The Prince George’s County police said a student alerted security at Frederick Douglass High School that the 16-year-old suspect had been showing off the weapon while on a school bus Monday morning.

Security at the Upper Marlboro school later found the gun inside the student’s backpack. The gun was unloaded, but there was also ammo in the bag.

The student is now in custody and faces various weapons charges, including having a handgun on their person, having dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.

