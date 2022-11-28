A student alerted security at Frederick Douglass High School that the 16-year-old suspect had been showing off the weapon while on a school bus Monday morning.

A high schooler in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is being charged as an adult after he allegedly brought a gun and ammunition to school.

The Prince George’s County police said a student alerted security at Frederick Douglass High School that the 16-year-old suspect had been showing off the weapon while on a school bus Monday morning.

Security at the Upper Marlboro school later found the gun inside the student’s backpack. The gun was unloaded, but there was also ammo in the bag.

The student is now in custody and faces various weapons charges, including having a handgun on their person, having dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.