Prince George’s Co. school board sets new district boundaries in motion

Thursday, board members took seconds, with no public comments scheduled and only one letter submitted ahead of the meeting vote, to approve Goldson's comprehensive school boundary proposal.

The Board of Education in Prince George’s County, Maryland, approved Thursday a final school boundary plan from CEO Dr. Monica Goldson after frustrated parents protested the suggested changes last month.

Board members took 42 seconds to approve Goldson’s comprehensive school boundary proposal.

“That vote, I know it went quickly, but I wanted to make sure our community knew that you had put in a lot of time making sure you understood what the changes were,” Goldson said Thursday. “And we had lots of conversations throughout this process to make sure that everyone was secure in making the decisions in voting that you did today.”

The plan ensures that boundary changes impacting fewer than 20 students are not recommended for adoption and spaces transition to new boundaries over two school years.

The first phase of transitions will begin in the 2023-2024 school year while giving rising fifth and eight grade students the option to complete their final year at their current school. The final phase of transitions will be completed ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

“We met weekly to make sure we did this in a way that made it transparent, that parents were involved in the process and that all board members understood what you would be voting on,” Goldson said.

Last month, parents pushed back on the proposed boundary changes that sought to close Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie by the end of this school year.

They argued that such closures would help ease overcrowding issues county schools were already experiencing. The approved change is the school system’s first since a boundary assessment in 2008.

For more information on the School Boundary Initiative, visit the Prince George’s County Public school’s website.