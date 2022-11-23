Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Police: 3 teens, 1 adult shot outside a Temple Hills shopping center

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 9:42 PM

Three teenagers and an adult are in the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Temple Hills, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. outside a strip mall on Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights.

Investigators say someone in a car shot at a group of people.

The teens and the adult have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. New to the news industry, before joining WTOP he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

