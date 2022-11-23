Police: 3 teens, 1 adult shot outside a Temple Hills shopping center

Three teenagers and an adult are in the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Temple Hills, Maryland.
According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. outside a strip mall on Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights.
Investigators say someone in a car shot at a group of people.
The teens and the adult have injuries that are not life-threatening.
Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.
Below is a map of where the shooting took place.