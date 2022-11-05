ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

November 5, 2022, 6:28 PM

A driver is dead in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning.

In a statement, Maryland State Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore would perform an autopsy on the driver’s body.

The driver’s name had not been made public as of Saturday evening, pending notification of next of kin.

According to the statement, state troopers responded to the crash, on southbound I-95 before Route 212 in Beltsville, around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The tractor-trailer driver, Nico McClure, 27, of North Carolina, was uninjured and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers said an investigation into the crash revealed Mcclure’s tractor-trailer was disabled on the left shoulder when a Toyota Camry struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The statement said officials shut down four lanes of I-95 traffic for the investigation and the removal of crash debris.

Below is about where the crash happened.

