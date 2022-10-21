RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Prince George’s Co. teacher charged with sexually abusing student

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 5:04 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested a high school music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Lonnie Elias Jr., 44, has been teaching at Largo High School since 2007 and served as the school’s performing arts chairman. He taught music arts and was the band director.

On Sept. 30, a former student told the Prince George’s County police’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit that the teacher had assaulted her while she was his student from 2015 to 2017. The student is now an adult.

After the allegations emerged, Elias was questioned and the school was informed of the accusations. He was placed on administrative duty.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office presented its indictment case to a grand jury earlier this week, and Elias was indicted on a charge of sex abuse of a minor and other related charges.

Elias was arrested in Upper Marlboro on Friday.

“The allegations in this case are serious and alarming,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement. “Students go to school to learn in a safe place. We trust our teachers and other school officials to protect them and will hold them accountable when they engage in abusive behavior.”

