Prince George’s Co. collision leaves one man dead

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Prince George’s County police said they got a call to go the area of Temple Hill Road and Piscataway Road in Clinton about a collision involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man on the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Currently, Prince George’s County police is investigating what caused the collision. They said the driver of the “striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

See a map of the location of the crash below: