Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 12, 2022, 3:57 AM

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway. He died at the scene.

Police said two cars were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers remained on scene, while the second driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police could not confirm if the pedestrian was struck by both cars.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

