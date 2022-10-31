Man dead in Prince George’s Co. stabbing

A man is dead after being stabbed Sunday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Around 3:40 a.m., Prince George’s County police say they were called to the 5000 block of Brown Station Road for a report of a stabbing. They found a man on the ground suffering from stab wounds.

He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

