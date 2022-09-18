Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway

A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the car that hit her left the scene, police say.

Northbound MD-210 at Audrey Lane closed for hours early Sunday morning for the police investigation.

Police want anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.