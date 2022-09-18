Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run crash on Indian Head Highway

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

September 18, 2022, 7:25 AM

A woman is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

Police say they found a woman dead in the road in the 5300 block of Maryland Route 210 — otherwise known as Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill, just south of the D.C.-Maryland line, just after 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the car that hit her left the scene, police say.

Northbound MD-210 at Audrey Lane closed for hours early Sunday morning for the police investigation.

Police want anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

