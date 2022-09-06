Temple Hills man, 78, charged in killing his girlfriend

Detectives in Prince George's County said an argument led Booker Wilkins to shoot his girlfriend, Sandra Watson.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said that a 78-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after his 67-year-old girlfriend was found shot on Sunday.

The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace in Temple Hills.

Police said that they found Sandra Watson, 67, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation determined that Booker Wilkins, 78, shot Watson during a dispute. He has been arrested and is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 301-516-2512 or contact PG Crime Solvers online, using the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-866-411-8477 and referencing case number 22-0042493.

A map of the approximate location is included below.