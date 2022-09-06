RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Fears grow for Ukraine nuke plant ahead of inspector report
Temple Hills man, 78, charged in killing his girlfriend

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 6, 2022, 4:37 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said that a 78-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after his 67-year-old girlfriend was found shot on Sunday.

The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace in Temple Hills.

Police said that they found Sandra Watson, 67, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation determined that Booker Wilkins, 78, shot Watson during a dispute. He has been arrested and is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 301-516-2512 or contact PG Crime Solvers online, using the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-866-411-8477 and referencing case number 22-0042493.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

