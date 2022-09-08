Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George's County say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident.

Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300 block of Walters Lane, when the driver of that vehicle fled the scene, striking multiple police cruisers and an officer.

The officer sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police say the driver and passengers in the vehicle were apprehended and taken into custody about three miles away in the 4300 block of Byers Street in Capitol Heights near the D.C.-Maryland border.

Approximate area of car chase in Prince George’s Co.