Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges.

Prince George’s County police said officers were called to the 2300 block of University Boulevard near Adelphi for a shooting on Aug. 24, around 9:15 p.m. Paredes was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that both men knew each other. Police said Alfaro shot Paredes during an argument. Alfaro is being held without bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.

A map of the area where Paredes died is below.