DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run

The Prince George's County police identified the pedestrian struck and killed on Maryland Route 210 Sunday as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C.

As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity.

The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C.

Hackett’s body was found on Maryland Route 210 near Salisbury Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The police said Hackett, who was a pedestrian in a crosswalk, was struck while in the northbound lanes.

It’s believed that the vehicle that struck her was a white 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, similar to the one in the tweet below.

UPDATE: The deceased pedestrian from Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run has been identified as 56-year-old Brenda Hackett of Washington, DC. The PGPD continues to search for the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422. https://t.co/QqyRMgcRRe — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 23, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Use the case number 22-0044896 when submitting information.