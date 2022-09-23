RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 11:01 AM

As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity.

The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C.

Hackett’s body was found on Maryland Route 210 near Salisbury Drive around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The police said Hackett, who was a pedestrian in a crosswalk, was struck while in the northbound lanes.

It’s believed that the vehicle that struck her was a white 2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, similar to the one in the tweet below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Use the case number 22-0044896 when submitting information.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

