Bus crashes into Forestville gas station

A few people suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed into a Prince George’s County, Maryland, gas station.
Police said the bus crashed into a Shell gas station at Forestville Road and Stewart Road, in Forestville, about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, and that the bus isn’t a county bus.
They said one person was transported for evaluation.
Officials said it’s a bus used to train people to get their commercial driver’s license.
