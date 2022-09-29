Bus crashes into Forestville gas station

A few men suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed into a Prince George's County gas station, police said.

A bus crashed into a Prince George's County, Maryland, gas station on Thursday.

Police said the bus crashed into a Shell gas station at Forestville Road and Stewart Road, in Forestville, about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, and that the bus isn’t a county bus.

They said one person was transported for evaluation.

Officials said it’s a bus used to train people to get their commercial driver’s license.