3 teens charged in armed carjacking in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, arrested three teenagers on Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, arrested three teenagers on Sunday in connection with an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill.

They say the suspects, all males, are a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from D.C. They’re being charged as adults.

Police said they were called about an armed carjacking in the 6700 block of Livingston Road, near St. Barnabas Road, shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

They said two people were carjacked at gunpoint, and that the suspects drove off in the victims’ black Honda Civic.

Police said they received a second 911 call around five minutes later about 500 feet away, at the 6500 block of Livingston Road, and noticed “the carjacked Honda and multiple males who matched the descriptions of the carjacking suspects.”

The three started to run away, but police apprehended them. Police recovered the keys to the car and a loaded ghost gun. The 17-year-old from D.C. was also charged with possession of a handgun.

They are in custody of the Prince George’s County Corrections Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at 301-516-3788.