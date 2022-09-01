RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia ups pressure on West as Ukraine gains ground | ‘We have nothing’: Izium’s trauma after Russian occupation | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Victim, suspect dead in…

Victim, suspect dead in Hyattsville home invasion

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 20, 2022, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A victim in a home invasion has died and a suspect has been found dead inside the victim’s home in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lt. Zach Memser, of the Hyattsville Police Department, told WTOP that the suspect in the home invasion did not live in the home where he was found dead in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue.

About two blocks away from the home, Memser said that they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Memser said that man found in the vehicle lived in the home where the incident happened and was transferred to the hospital where he later died.

The victim who died was 23 years old.

The family of the victim said someone broke into their home and shot him. Police initially said they responded to a report of a burglary.

“At this time, it seems like a targeted incident. We don’t believe there’s any threat to the public at this time,” Memser said.

He said that the other family members are being treated as witnesses and were being interviewed as part of the investigation.

Officers found the suspect dead inside the home with at least one gunshot wound and a gun near his body.

“We just want the public to know that this is actually a really safe community where this incident occurred and this is out of the ordinary as far as we’re concerned,” Memser told WTOP.

The investigation has been turned over to the Prince George’s County Police Department, which looks into all homicides within Hyattsville.

A map of the location of the home can be seen below:

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

Cloud Exchange 2022: Interior Business Center’s Byron Adkins on customers driving IT goals

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up