Victim, suspect dead in Hyattsville home invasion

A victim in a home invasion has died and a suspect has been found dead inside the victim's home in Hyattsville early Tuesday morning.

A victim in a home invasion has died and a suspect has been found dead inside the victim’s home in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lt. Zach Memser, of the Hyattsville Police Department, told WTOP that the suspect in the home invasion did not live in the home where he was found dead in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue.

About two blocks away from the home, Memser said that they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Memser said that man found in the vehicle lived in the home where the incident happened and was transferred to the hospital where he later died.

The victim who died was 23 years old.

The family of the victim said someone broke into their home and shot him. Police initially said they responded to a report of a burglary.

“At this time, it seems like a targeted incident. We don’t believe there’s any threat to the public at this time,” Memser said.

He said that the other family members are being treated as witnesses and were being interviewed as part of the investigation.

Officers found the suspect dead inside the home with at least one gunshot wound and a gun near his body.

“We just want the public to know that this is actually a really safe community where this incident occurred and this is out of the ordinary as far as we’re concerned,” Memser told WTOP.

The investigation has been turned over to the Prince George’s County Police Department, which looks into all homicides within Hyattsville.

A map of the location of the home can be seen below:

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.