Teenager, 12-year-old arrested in fatal Prince George’s Co. stabbing

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 6:20 PM

The Prince George’s County police have charged two juveniles with first-degree murder, assault and related charges after a fatal gas station stabbing Wednesday in Clinton, Maryland.

In a news release, the department said that two children — a 12- and 15-year-old from Clinton — stabbed Isreal Akingbesote, 37, a gas station worker.

The department said they received a call about a robbery at around 4:40 a.m. at a gas station on the 9000 block of Woodyard Road, between Branch Avenue and Brandywine Road.

When officers arrived, they found Akingbesote with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and died hours later, police said.

Police Chief Malik Aziz called the incident “a tragic situation,” adding that seven juveniles had already been arrested in connection to homicides in the county.

“Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes,” he said.

Police said the 15-year-old is in custody at the Department of Corrections, and charged as an adult; while the 12-year-old is in a juvenile detention facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 301-516-2512, call PG Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or use the P3 Tips app. Anyone who calls should refer to case number 22-0038267.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

