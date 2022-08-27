RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

August 27, 2022, 8:37 AM

Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday.

The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s the last event in County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ Back-to-School Summer Passport series before students in the county return to class Monday.

Families who already have supplies covered can still head over for games, prizes, food and music.

