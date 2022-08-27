Snag free backpacks, school supplies in Prince George’s Co. Saturday

Still haven't snagged your back to school supplies? You're in luck.

Students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who haven’t snagged back-to-school supplies yet are in luck — the county is giving away supplies Saturday.

The Back-to-School Summer Passport 2022 Closing Event is being hosted at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s the last event in County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ Back-to-School Summer Passport series before students in the county return to class Monday.

Families who already have supplies covered can still head over for games, prizes, food and music.