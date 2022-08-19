WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Police: 71-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Prince George’s Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

August 19, 2022, 5:34 PM

A 71-year-old woman was shot dead Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a shootout between vehicles.

Deborah Armstrong, 71, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two vehicles, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway, near Greater Landover.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. Thursday and found Armstrong suffering from a gunshot wound. Armstrong was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she was “heartbroken and outraged” to learn of Armstrong’s death.

“The recent string of gun violence we have seen in Prince George’s County is absolutely unacceptable,” she said.

Police have not identified a suspect and are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information should call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online or use the P3 Tips app with case number 22-0039268.

Below is a map of the area:

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

